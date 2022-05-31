JOPLIN, Mo. — A multi-million dollar project is underway in Joplin, a new building designed to cure health issues and keep patients healthy. It’s a new medical office building now underway just east of Freeman West.

“It will be modern, it will be sophisticated, but most of all, it’ll be very patient oriented,” said Paula Baker, FHS Pres, CEO.

Just a taste of what’s to come in a new construction project just off 32nd Street in Joplin.

“Freeman will be constructing this beautiful new building that will be designed to meet the needs of our patients. We’re going to make access for them very, very easy,” she added.

Everything from new medical offices to a connector bridge to the Freeman Cornell Beshore Cancer Institute to new medical technology.

“We’re developing a number of new technologies within all the service lines that will be offered in this building,” said Paula Baker.

“Some state of the art technology for patients to check in for patients to view their own test results, to make things again, more efficient and better access, incorporating some of that technology so that the patients are better informed and are able to understand really what’s going on with their care,” said Dr. David Baker, FHS Chief Med. Ofc.

The three story building will include space for urology, dermatology, pain management, and general surgery. And this marks the official start of construction, calling this phase one of expansion plans as they look past the challenges of the last couple of years and into the future.

“To be able to be on the backside of this pandemic and to show that life goes on and that we’re in the growth phase again, and we’re really excited about that,” he added.

The new office space will include both current freeman physicians as well as new doctors to be added after the building opens.

They plan on wrapping up construction in the summer of 2023.