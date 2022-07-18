JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Museum Complex is boasting some new displays to teach you about Joplin’s past and the history of our area.

There are now four new additions to the Joplin Museum Complex, one of which you’ll see almost as soon as you enter the history portion of the building.

It details the adventures of an army nurse in WWII, Carthage resident Gola B. Fuller.

She and other nurses followed the men that landed on the beaches of Normandy, France.

“They went to D-Day beach on D-Day plus 6 and she and her unit pushed forward through Europe and ended up all the way in Germany by the time the war ended, and they were right behind the front the whole way helping to support and aid the soldiers,” said Jacey Vangel, Museum Assistant.

Her collection used to be housed inside the Powers Museum in Carthage prior to its closing.

Also new is a display of one of the Four State’s best-known businesses that opened back in 1900. Products made there were sold all over Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

“The Junge Bakery had a long and storied history in Joplin, and we still retain the name through Junge Stadium which is Joplin High School stadium, but a lot of people have kind of forgotten about the place of the bakery and just their impact across the country,” said Vangel.

One of that company’s locations on Maiden Lane in Joplin is still a bakery to this day.

Also new is Toys Throughout Time which is housed inside the doll case and featured a host of toys that were popular back in the 50’s all the way up through the modern era.

Last but not least is an addendum to the existing Bonnie and Clyde display. It shows the faces of many of the law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty to remind everyone that at their core, the two were ruthless killers.