JOPLIN, Mo. — A new director will soon take over a local art center.

Heather Lesmeister has been named the Executive Director for the Spiva Center for the Arts.

Susan Adams has been filling that role — but will hand over operations next month.

Lesmeister has worked at the Freeman Foundation, was the head of the local Children’s Miracle Network, and is currently the Director of University Relations and Marketing at Missouri Southern.

“Extremely honored to be going to work for Spiva and in this new role as the executive director I’m going to get to work with a phenomenal team that’s already there. A great board of directors and just do amazing things for the community,” said Lesmeister.

Lesmeister will transition to her new role the middle of next month.