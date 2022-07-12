JOPLIN, Mo. — The earlier you can detect a condition, the better the odds to treat or possibly cure it.

However, some types of cancer typically aren’t diagnosed until it’s too late to do anything about them, but that’s changing now.

Current blood tests are able to detect only five types of cancer including breast, cervical, colon, lung, and prostate, but that number is increasing.

According to Mercy Cardiologist Dr. John Mohart, that number has increased exponentially to over 50 thanks to a new test called M.C.E.D. short for multi-cancer early detection test.

“Look for those deeper cancers like pancreatic and esophageal and ovarian that are hard to find and we often find them way too late, so this gives is the ability to find these cancers earlier, to look for more cancers, and then to treat them earlier,” said Dr. Mohart.

The early detection blood test is now available at Mercy hospitals across the Midwest including Joplin.

“So one of the cancers is pancreatic cancer and that’s what my dad had and so, my dad died when I was 16 years old, and so it’s always kind of been a fear in the background,” said Nancy Dixon, M.C.E.D. Blood Test Patient.

“So there’s really not really a set criteria. In general, it’s older people, meaning over 50 with a family history of cancer, but there are certain circumstances like firefighters and things like that that have a lot more exposure that you would want to test at a younger age,” said Dr. Mohart.

“30-something years ago I wish this had been available and he might be here, and he might be here for my daughter,” said Dixon.

Because it picks up on many more types of cancer than existing blood tests, it takes longer to get the results which take about two weeks.

The cost of the test is about $950.

To learn more about the test, click here.