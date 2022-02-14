JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern has a new art exhibit on campus.

“Wayfinding 2” is the latest work inside the Spiva Art Gallery.

The artist is Cheryl Wassenaar, an art professor from St. Louis. Her creations consist of commercial signs and repurposed wood.

“The most interesting thing about her work that I really wanted to highlight and feature is the reference to graphic design. The way that she incorporates letter forms and words within her work,” said Christine Bentley, Associate Professor of Art and Director of the Spiva Art Gallery.

The exhibit is open to the public and runs through March 8th.

Thursday night at 6, Wassenaar will be in town to speak at Corley Auditorium.