JOPLIN, Mo. —Something new is on display at Missouri Southern’s Spiva Art Gallery.

It’s a solo photography exhibit called, “In the Midst of Things.” The artist, Sarah Hiatt, lives in Chicago, and draws inspiration from her own personal struggles with her own purpose.

“The theme of the current show is the artist’s exploration of familial relationships. Also specifically the uncertainty of adolescence she also has a number of photographs that deal with objects of the home. Both objects that reflect the tradition of family but also the transition of adolescence,” said Christine Bentley, MSSU Associate Professor of Art History.

MSSU is hosting a virtual artist talk tomorrow night at 6, followed by a reception at the gallery.

The talk will be via Zoom.

To attend the virtual talk follow this link.

The passcode for the Zoom meeting is 897723.