JOPLIN, Mo. — For the past several weeks, members of our team here at KSN/KODE have been collecting coats for those in need in the Four States.

Today, many of the nearly 2,000 coats collected were delivered to help keep area residents warm. It’s year five of the KSN/KODE coat drive.

Some of these coats were dropped off at Souls Harbor in Joplin today.

“But really the people who gave back are the people who live in Joplin and in the surrounding communities, and the businesses who participated in this, we couldn’t do it without them being pickup points for us to tell people to go drop coats off, and I mean again, you know this is the part of the world where when people see a need they respond,” said Bill May, General Sales Manager.

”But on a daily basis we serve probably a hundred people between our store and our food pantry we have forty people in our shelter so we’re helping those as well, but the need is great,” said Candice Mason-Plowman, Souls Harbor.

In the next few days, the rest of the coats collected will be delivered to “The Mission” in Neosho and “Wesley House” in Pittsburg.