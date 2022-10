JOPLIN, Mo. — The northbound Range Line Road right driving lane will close at 36th St. in Joplin in the coming days.

Crews are slated to begin on October 17th and will conduct permit work to add a right turn lane at the intersection of Range Line Rd., and 36th St. Signal work at the location began on October 10th.

MoDOT urges drivers to find alternate routes as there will be no signed detours.

The project is expected to be completed by late November.