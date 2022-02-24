JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is asking the public if they recognize an SUV that is suspected of being involved in a recent bomb explosion

In a Facebook post Thursday, JPD displayed a picture of a black Lincoln Navigator saying it was involved with the detonation of an explosive device. They ask that if you know the owners of the vehicle or anyone associated with it to contact the department.

JPD said the ability to identify the occupants of the vehicle will aid in prosecuting criminals and bring justice to their victims.

You can call JPD at 417-623-3131 Ext. 1645