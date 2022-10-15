JOPLIN, Mo. — “Dark Ozarks” is a podcast and a soon-to-be tv show.

It focuses on the history, folklore and mysteries of the Ozarks.

Today, the group hosted “October Country” at the Joplin VFW Post 5-34 where they talked all things spooky in the Ozarks. Much of the focus was on the area’s rich history in Native American culture, area mining towns, and the several outlaw groups that roamed the region in the late 1880s until the 1930s.

Some in attendance even shared their own spooky stories from growing up right here in the Ozarks.

“Regardless of whether people believe or don’t believe, I hope that people come away with an understanding that these stories and this folklore, this body of work is incredibly important to helping develop a sense of pride for our region,” said Joshua Heston, Editor in Chief, State of the Ozarks.

“We all are interested in mystery, I mean, human beings are story tellers and so, part of this is continuing that tradition and keeping our shared folklore and real history alive,” Lisa Martin, Paranormal Researcher.

Dark Ozarks has much more planned for this month. The next event is the “Old Joplin Flashlight Tour” at 2nd and Main Streets in Joplin.

It will be held on October 20th at 7 p.m.