JOPLIN, Mo. — Starting this week, work will begin on Murphy Boulevard to install a new low water bridge gate.
The closure will take place west of Main Street, near Bramar Drive, east of the bridge, the city said in a release. The new automated gates will detect high-water events near the bridge and adjust as needed.
Murphy Blvd will open to traffic after Friday, November 4th. Joplin Industrial Electric plans to have the underground portion of the project completed by then, but anticipates returning later to finalize the installation. Delays in supplies and materials will potentially push completion back until mid-November. Further delays will be announced beforehand should they occur.
Per the city, the automated gate, with a high-water detection system, is funded through the Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax that was renewed in 2021. The project includes:
- a new detection system for high water events with capabilities of sending automated text and email notifications of the event to staff in Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments;
- automated gate arms to close the road during these events;
- new blinker sign warning poles on both the east and west sides of the bridge to alert motorists of any closures;
- and, a night vision capable camera onsite to provide City staff with real-time data on conditions at the site.