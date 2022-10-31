JOPLIN, Mo. — Starting this week, work will begin on Murphy Boulevard to install a new low water bridge gate.

The closure will take place west of Main Street, near Bramar Drive, east of the bridge, the city said in a release. The new automated gates will detect high-water events near the bridge and adjust as needed.

Murphy Blvd will open to traffic after Friday, November 4th. Joplin Industrial Electric plans to have the underground portion of the project completed by then, but anticipates returning later to finalize the installation. Delays in supplies and materials will potentially push completion back until mid-November. Further delays will be announced beforehand should they occur.

Per the city, the automated gate, with a high-water detection system, is funded through the Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax that was renewed in 2021. The project includes: