JOPLIN, Mo. — At this very moment, there are hundreds of job openings at many companies in the Joplin area.

But if English isn’t you’re first language, no problem.

English was just one of several languages spoken at a multilingual employment fair held inside the Missouri Job Center of southwest Missouri in Joplin. Interpreters were on hand to help job seekers communicate with representatives of several different companies in attendance with multiple job openings.

“Sometimes intimidated about coming to meet employers and afraid that nobody’s going to be able to understand them or whatever, so to have identified employers that can work with those individuals I think is beneficial for everybody involved,” said Pam Regan, Missouri Job Center Southwest Region.

Petra Garcia works at Downstream Casino and Resort and says she was there to help make sure a language barrier doesn’t prevent someone from joining the Downstream team.

“They have good benefits and a good place to work,” said Garcia, Downstream Housekeeping.

“And not speaking English fluently would not be a problem?” asked Stuart Price, Reporting.

“No, we can help them,” Garcia answered.

But this event doesn’t just feature interpreters speaking Spanish.

Several refugees from Afghanistan who have settled in the Joplin area need jobs to help them start their new lives in a new country.

Regardless of what language they speak, Shayla Sisk prefers to start the hiring process with someone she’s met in person as opposed to one met electronically.

“You know when you’re hiring somebody, you want to get to know them and see how their character fits with your team because you can teach skill sets, you can’t teach character and so generally when I’m hiring, I’m looking for who they are as a human versus what kind of skill set they bring to the table,” said Sisk, HR Generalist, Casey’s.

Which is the way jobseeker Debbie Himes prefers to make first contact.

“Electronically it’s a pain, because if you’re not computer literate, you can’t get it done. Being face to face, you’re one on one and more likely to get an interview,” said Himes.

That approach worked for Himes, she has an interview next week with one of the employers at the event.

In all, 12 different companies sent representatives to the event.