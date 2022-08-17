JOPLIN, Mo. — The International Mission at Missouri Southern will focus on Central Europe during the fall semester. The Czech Republic is the theme. And students will have dozens of opportunities to attend movies and cultural events — as well as hear from speakers who will cover all things related to the country. This themed semester has an added bonus for students enrolled in three related classes.

“Classes taught by Missouri Southern Faculty and Králové faculty – they are in Art History and International Business. Students from both universities are enrolled in the classes. Students from the Czech Republic will visit us in October. And in December, our students and faculty involved in those three classes will go to Czechia,” said Chad Stebbins, MSSU International Studies.

The campus will host 38 activities for the Czech semester.