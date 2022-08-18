JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s just three days until classes kick off at Missouri Southern, and Thursday, everyone on campus got together to focus on what lies ahead.

President Dr. Dean Van Galen spoke about construction at the Taylor Performing Arts Center. A $2.5-million upgrade is fixing structural issues on the stage, improving stairwells, and replacing the rigging system. It’s expected to open later this semester.

Campus leaders are also seeing growth trends in enrollment.

“We will see an increase in new students. So freshmen, transfers, and international students. And that is certainly important to our future. Because those students will be here for a number of years,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen.

Missouri Southern students will start the fall semester on Monday.