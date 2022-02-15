JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a kinder, gentler version of one school’s mascot on campus today.

Long lines of Missouri Southern students got the chance to take home their own stuffed lion.

The project is called “Stuff-A-Lion” — similar to the concept at the Build-A-Bear workshop. Organizers call it a good way to embrace their mascot.

“Fantastic opportunity for students to come together, celebrate our mascot, the Lion. And there’s already a line here, I’ve just arrived. A lot of excitement. So it’s a great event,” said MSSU Pres. Dean Van Galen.

The “Stuff-A-Lion” project is an annual event put on by the Missouri Southern Campus Activities Board.