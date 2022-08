JOPLIN, Mo. — Just what any college student needs — free groceries. That need became a reality Tuesday at Missouri Southern. The university’s Campus Activities Board hosted a “Grocery Bingo” event inside the Lion’s Den. Free groceries and other prizes were up for grabs.

It’s just one of many events CAB puts on the first few weeks of each semester and one of about 50 it puts on throughout the entire semester.

Wednesday night, a mentalist is coming to campus to entertain students.