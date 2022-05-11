JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of area university students will be interning at “the happiest place on Earth.”

10 Missouri Southern Students have been accepted into the Disney College Internship Program in Orlando, Florida.

Sophomore Kierra Hall is one. She’s a pre-med major — and can’t wait to find out what she’ll be doing this fall when she gets there — even if it doesn’t have anything to do with her major.

“More so for the experience. There’s not really anything for my major there, so it’s just kind of the experience, getting to work with different people,” said Kierra Hall, MSSU Pre-Med Major.

Students can spend as few as five months in the program, all the way up to a full year.

A total of 33 MSSU students have been accepted into the program since 2003. Disney provides housing for the interns, but students must come up with their own transportation and take online classes at MSSU while in Orlando.