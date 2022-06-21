JOPLIN, Mo. — The history of the Lions is playing an even bigger role at Missouri Southern State University.

A new mural is now in place in the campus tunnel.

Black and white images highlight students, some dating back to the 1930s, as well as others with more recent graduates.

The mural is just one piece of a tunnel revamp which also improved safety in the crossing under Newman Road.

“It feels safer now. Like, I don’t know what makes it feel like it, but it’s definitely better than the former one,” said Janna Hautala, MSSU ’22 Grad.

“They definitely revamped the tunnel. There’s a lot of photos and just a lot more color and lights than there were before,” said Maddy Nagle, MSSU ’22 Grad.

The tunnel overhaul also updated lighting and security cameras.

It was part of a campus-wide renovation project that is wrapping up this month.