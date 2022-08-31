JOPLIN, Mo. — A $10,000 grant is helping Missouri Southern better preserve items that date back as early as the 1600s. The university’s African Art Collection inside the Spiva Library features more than 300 pieces of art and artifacts. Masks, pottery, textiles, statues, and jewelry. Most of the collection is from the early 19th and 20th centuries.

The grant money comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities. It funded only about 40% of the applicants during the latest grant cycle.

“The purpose of the grant is for us to purchase equipment and materials to further ensure the preservation of the collections, so we will be purchasing things such as textiles to cover some of the objects, light monitors, humidity and temperature regulators, carrier trays that are archival. I feel like the grant just further acknowledges what we already knew, that the collection is worth preserving and is, you know, valuable beyond the monetary value of the collection,” said Dr. Christine Bentley, MSSU.

The collection is housed in room 109 of the library and is available for viewing by appointment.

Those interested can contact Dr. Christine Bentley by calling (417) 625-3066 or email at Bentley-C@mssu.edu.