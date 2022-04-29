JOPLIN, Mo. — The countdown is on to the end of the semester — and on Friday (4/29) Missouri Southern Students, faculty and staff celebrated with a special gathering. It’s the traditional “Picnic on the Oval” which marks the last few days of regular classes.

This year, campus construction prompted much of the activity to move inside Billingsly Student Center. Organizers say it’s still a chance to eat together and have some fun before finals kick off.

“The school year can be kind of a grind for our students. And so it’s a nice little treat for them to get some free food and tshirts and have some fun. Kind of blow off some steam before the semester’s done,” said Craig Gullett, MSSU Student Activities.

Finals week starts on May 9th — graduation is slated for May 14th.