JOPLIN, Mo. — Qualified residents can receive free tax assistance in the weeks to come, courtesy of Missouri Southern.

The “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance” program will offer the free service inside the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center. The sessions will be held from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. on three Saturdays, March 19th, April 2nd, and April 16th.

It’s for qualified individuals and families who make less than $58,000 a year.

Appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, call 417-625-9371.