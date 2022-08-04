JOPLIN, Mo. — A group project is helping to create a new study spot on campus at Missouri Southern. The Southern Leadership Academy has adopted this space near a stairwell in Webster Hall.

Art Professor Kyle McKenzie is leading the group of volunteers to add some atmosphere to the space. He points out anyone who can pick up a paintbrush can help in this kind of project.

“Built into the process, the ability for a lot of people to collaborate. As soon as you ask anyone to help on a project like that, the first thing most people say is, ‘Oh I can’t paint.’ But there’s so many parts to the process that don’t require a lot of training. Just about being organized in a certain way and being willing to work,” he said.

Even his five-year-old daughter, Fiona, pitched in to help.

They hope to wrap up the mural by the end of next week. After that, the group plans to add enough seating and flat surfaces to create a convenient study nook.