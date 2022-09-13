JOPLIN, Mo. — A couple of weeks ago, it was free groceries. Today — gift cards were the bingo prizes at Missouri Southern. All part of the latest event sponsored by the university’s Campus Activities Board. “Local Restaurant Gift Card Bingo” consumed the Lion’s Den for most of the Tuesday lunch hour. Close to 50 students had the chance to compete for cards from a number of local establishments, including Blackstone Gastropub, Raising Canes, Joplin Greenhouse, Jefferson’s, and Simple Simon’s Pizza.

“A big part of enjoying and getting the full campus and college experience is having fun and doing things and enjoying time with the peers, so, super fun. All the college kids seem to enjoy it and plus, I mean, who couldn’t, wouldn’t enjoy some free food?” said Kaylea Furgerson, MSSU.

CAB’s next event for students is National Voter Registration Day. It’s next Tuesday from 9 to 3 inside Billingsly Student Center.