JOPLIN, Mo. — MSSU students are sharing the inspiration brought back from an international trip. It’s part of a new exhibit inside the Spiva Art Gallery on campus. Students in the international studies program spent time in the Czech Republic in May. This semester, the university is focusing on the nation’s culture, art, and cuisine. Monday evening, the students hosted a reception to show off their art, along with the food they made, all inspired by the trip.

“It kind of made you realize that, like, the world’s bigger than just here and, a lot of people, I mean, you’re aware of that, but until you go somewhere, you don’t really realize how awesome it is to go visit other places and talk to different people with different stories,” said Lydia Carlson, International Studies Student.

“Seeing that work in person, where you get to see how the colors really look, you get to see what the thickness of the paint being used, or for a sculpture, you get to see what the back side is. That’s just incredibly important for really understanding that artwork,” said Frank Pishkur, Art & Design Department.

The exhibit is free and open to the public — and runs through September 1st.