JOPLIN, Mo. — Area students made the past come alive today in Joplin.

Junior and senior high school kids from a dozen southwest Missouri schools took part in the annual Region 6 History Day Competition at Missouri Southern.

Among them, sisters Alizeh and Sania Hammad — both juniors at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School. They’ve competed in the event since the 6th grade — and participated, today, in the documentary category. Their entry focused on the secret meeting that took place in China in 1971 — between Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Mao Zedong, which paved the way for President Richard Nixon’s historic visit to China in 1972.

Nixon was the first ever U.S. President to visit communist China.

“It happened because they decided that we’re going to put our own differences aside and we’re going to work together and they flourished because of it,” said Sania, Thomas Jefferson Junior.

“Our project show that he was like a staunch anti-Communist and he like hated Communists and he was able to like change his mindset and be able to like go to China,” said Alizeh, Thomas Jefferson Junior.

When the official trip took place, Nixon touched down in Beijing, the same city that recently hosted the Olympic Winter Games.

The sisters obtained the video for their documentary from the Nixon Library in California.

In years past, they’ve done very well in the competition, and finishied 3rd nationally a few years ago.

Students, today, also had the option of doing oral presentations.