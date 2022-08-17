JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern is helping some new friends get more acquainted with their new surroundings.

The University held an International Admissions Fair on campus today. Around 25 organizations within the campus and community were on hand to connect students to various resources to improve their quality of life while in the U.S. 50 new international students will start their first semester at MSSU this fall — in addition to the 80 that are already enrolled.

“This is just a great opportunity for our students to really get connected to our campus, find out what their resources are, and we want them to succeed. Some of our students are going to be here for four years. They are degree-seeking students, but we have many students, particularly from Japan and South Korea, who are on a one-semester, one-year exchange program — and so we’re going to give them the best experience for the time that they are here,” said Jesse Briscoe, MSSU International Student Services Coordinator.

“I love MSSU and I think they’re really kind to me and they really look up to me like they’ve got my back,” said Bona Kang, MSSU International Student from South Korea.

The international students will take part in “Southern Welcome” this weekend where they will get to connect with their fellow students.