JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of a fraternity at Missouri Southern are voluntarily giving up sleeping for the next few days to benefit those who’ve served our country.

Members of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity will be manning the intersection of 7th and Duquesne continually through Saturday afternoon. It’s part of their annual “No Sleep For Soldiers” fundraiser.

Kia Hamilton is the treasurer for the fraternity and is taking part in the event for the third year. He says it’s the least frat members can do for those who’ve served their country.

“Stand on the corners ask everybody for donations and spread the word and all the money and precedes go to Seals Legacy, Veterans Moving Forward, Veterans Success Housing, but all proceeds go back to veterans that come home after service,” said Kia Hamilton, Fraternity Treasurer.

Hamilton says the group raised about $5,000 last year and is hoping to top that this year.