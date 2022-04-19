JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s not unusual for college students to be low on money.

But some are so low on funds they don’t have enough to eat. Changing that is the goal of the inaugural MSSU Empty Bowls event. It took place today inside the North End Zone Facility. Money raised will go to the University’s “Groceries to Graduate” scholarship program.

Dr. Andrea cullers is the co-director of the “Lion Co-Op Center for Nutrition Security” — and says as many as a quarter of all students on campus are food insecure.

“The “Groceries to Graduate” program allows juniors and seniors to apply and they receive $200 in tokens to buy meat, produce, bread, eggs at the Webb City Farmer’s Market,” said Dr. Andrea Cullers, Lion Co-op Center For Nutrition Security

Cullers says the program was able to help 30 students on campus last year — and she’s hoping that number will increase this year.

Seven area restaurants took part in the event by donating food — while students in the MSSU Department of Art and Design made the bowls which sold for $20 apiece.