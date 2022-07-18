JOPLIN, Mo. — The memory of a fallen Joplin officer is creating a legacy for the future at Missouri Southern.

It’s the Officer Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship, designed to honor Reed’s sacrifice and support students interested in criminal justice.

The endowed scholarship will be awarded annually. It has a number of supporters already, including the Reed family and Kappa Alpha fraternity, to which reed belonged to.

Four smaller scholarships are also in the works, likely one-time awards, two each in Reed’s name as well as Corporal Ben Cooper.

The two men lost their lives in the line of duty back in March.