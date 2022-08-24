JOPLIN, Mo. — A record was broken Wednesday on the campus of Missouri Southern. Its annual “Community Day” event on and around The Oval featured a record number of vendors. 144. All there to offer students complementary items — along with information about part-time and full-time jobs and internships. The event is put on every year by the University’s Career Services Department.

“I think people are just really wanting to get back to campus, man. Like we’ve had two years of all kinds of not knowing where we are because of the pandemic. And so this year, we finally kind of feel like we’re back to that rhythm of normalcy, and we had so many businesses respond, who were excited to connect with our students to recruit them and just to support them,” said Alex Gandy, MSSU.

A number of other events are planned during the university’s “Welcome Week.” It wraps Saturday night at 6 with the Lion Pride Marching Band preview concert in the parking lot, south of Fred G. Hughes Stadium.