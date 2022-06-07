JOPLIN, Mo. — A program at Missouri Southern will continue to provide vital assistance to students, thanks to a significant grant.

The Upward Bound program will receive more than $334,000 for each of the next 5 years. The more than $1.67 million grant comes from the U.S. Department of Education.

The program provides academic support to prepare high school students for post-secondary education.

It currently serves nearly 70 students, many of whom are first-generation college students who come from low-income families from the Joplin, Carl Junction, Webb City, Carthage, and East Newton School Districts.

It’s been a fixture at the university since 1999.