JOPLIN, Mo. — Big changes are happening on campus at Missouri Southern as University leaders work to cut costs to deal with declining enrollment.

MSSU leadership confirms a number of faculty members have been notified.

But they add the total is a small fraction of the University’s 700 faculty and staff, at least for now.

“Like many institutions of higher education across the country, we are experiencing a decrease in enrollment since COVID. And so we’re responding to the same challenges as many of our colleagues,” said MSSU Exec. VP Brad Hodson.

MSSU Fall enrollment marked a drop of 22% from two years ago. Now University leaders are looking to make a number of cuts to adjust the 2023 budget, starting with cuts in faculty.

“Faculty have a specific deadline that they must be notified, but for the overall budget it, we’re very early in the process.”

Which could also include staff reductions as the next budget plan is finalized, a spending plan which starts July 1st.

Administration will also see hundreds of thousands of dollars in cuts, likely including decreasing the current four college system to just three.

“That has an impact on the operational side but it does minimize the impact on the student experience and student success. And that’s where all of our efforts are geared at this time,” added Hodson.

Campus leaders are also quick to point out that along with the cuts, they’re also working to increase enrollment, hopefully easing some of the strain to the budget.

“For example, we’ve increased automatic financial aid, the program known as MOSO Merit, which is a great opportunity for students to earn up to $20,000 in financial aid for their education. We’ve launched a number of new academic programs.”

University leaders say the budget and job reductions will be made campuswide.

This year’s budget is about $80 million. They have not finalized the number they’re hoping to reduce that to.