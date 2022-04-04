JOPLIN, Mo. — Due to downward enrollment over several years and the need to reduce future expenditures, Missouri Southern State University said they would begin letting go some of their staff and faculty.

The decision was announced Monday when the university said their budget development would begin with ideas starting from a “comprehensive campus survey with revenue producing and budget reduction ideas.” The listed items were:

Reorganization of academic colleges from four to three – (College of Health, Life Sciences and Education; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Business, Communication and Technology)

Administrative reductions

A voluntary retirement incentive program

Decision not to fill some open positions

MSSU said the reorganization of these colleges will provide a strong but specific set of programs that provide more opportunities for the student body. This is all part of an ongoing plan to establish a more “student-centered” university with the workforce in mind.

These changes will take shape in the next academic year and will result in the continuation of all academic programs.

Faculty and staff will be compensated through the end of their contracts and continue the tuition waiver for employees and depends for a few years.