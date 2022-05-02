JOPLIN, Mo. — Graduating design students at Missouri Southern are getting the chance to showcase their work. An exhibit opened today inside Spiva Art Gallery.

Every semester, art and design students get to showcase the finished product of their capstone work. The art this semester represented their visual solutions to the real-life problems students perceived. But that was just part of their work.

“This exhibit here is, organized by the students, they put together the press releases for the events, they organized the reception, they organized the gallery space. They figure out who’s gonna have what space I mean it’s faculty are there to help but it is primarily a student-driven show of their work,” said Ed Outhouse, Missouri Southern Associate Professor of Design.

The exhibit runs through this Friday. Admission is free. Gallery hours are from 8 A.M to 5.