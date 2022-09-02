JOPLIN, Mo. — A program that launched this semester at Missouri Southern receives a nice financial boost. The university’s new Adult Degree Completion Program is getting a $30,000 grant from the Missouri Scholarship and Loan Foundation. It’s a nonprofit that provides grants and scholarships to Missouri families, in order to make higher education more accessible and affordable.

Southern’s accelerated program helps adult learners earn tailored degrees and certifications. It also offers them college credit for life and work experience.

“We’re working with about 20 to 25 students already, which is wonderful. We’ve had a lot of great interest. We’re also working with some companies that have tuition reimbursement. They’ve been interested in our program, as well. And so there’s a lot of interest out there and it’s really great. It’s kind of everything we hoped it would be,” said Dr. William Mountz, MSSU ADC Program Director.

The grant money will be used for a number of technical and software upgrades.

Those wanting more information about the program can follow this link here. www.mssu.edu/adc.