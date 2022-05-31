JOPLIN, Mo. — Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Joplin, Missouri from realtor.com.

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Joplin, Missouri, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Joplin below:

#10. 5896 W Belle Center Rd, Joplin ($599,000)- 4 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 3,440 square feet; $174 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 137 Whispering Oaks Dr, Joplin ($653,846)- 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 2,855 square feet; $229 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 1386 Augusta Ln, Joplin ($719,900)- 5 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,500 square feet; $159 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 3418 Westberry Sq, Joplin ($730,000)- 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,900 square feet; $148 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 5245 Old Highway 71, Joplin ($735,000)- 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 3,065 square feet; $239 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 4 Emerald Dr, Joplin ($749,900)- 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 6,072 square feet; $123 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 3901 Red Fox Run, Joplin ($799,000)- 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,800 square feet; $117 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 3950 Red Fox Run, Joplin ($799,900)- 6 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 6,048 square feet; $132 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 3703 Red Fox Run, Joplin ($869,000)- 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,909 square feet; $125 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 5973 Falcon Ridge Ln, Joplin ($1,195,000)- 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,033 square feet; $237 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)