JOPLIN, Mo. — The MSSU Recreation Center just received a new addition.

There is now a new e-Sports Center, thanks to a generous donation from Midwestern Interactive. The brand-new 12-seated room has many pc’s and gaming consoles.

Following the initial announcement, the center saw 55 students sign up right away to use the facility.

The Rec Center says this new addition offers many benefits to students.

“Plus, they build relationships with other students, whether that’s online or other students on campus, and it gets them in our rec center. So, some of them might not be students who typically work out. And, so they get in the rec center, and they might start using some of those other services,” said Steven Benfield, Director of Recreational Services.

Benfield also says that experience with e-Sports allows students to build collaborative skills, be more marketable, and successful.