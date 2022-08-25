JOPLIN, Mo. — With the academic year just getting started at Four State universities, it may be too early to say what enrollment numbers will be. But if they are down, don’t be surprised. According to a survey, high school graduates going to college is on the decline across the nation in the last few years, a primary factor for that, the COVID pandemic.

A non-profit organization called “ECMC Group”, found that more than half of teens are open to something other than a four-year college degree. But without a college diploma, how will they break into the job market?

Steve Reed says a couple of the programs Franklin Tech Offers, have had waiting lists during that same time frame including welding and auto-tech.

“The cost of college continues to rise, students are really taking a serious look at this area, I mean it’s, we have a lot of opportunities for students, lot of programs, certification right out of high school, that can get your foot in the door, it may not be the end all of end all but it will get your foot in the door and get you started in your career,” said Steve Reed, Assistant Director, Franklin Tech Center.

A good example is Luke Smith, who will be able to get his foot in the door with his certifications through Franklin Tech.

“You get certifications through this and you learn a whole lot about cars and the car industry so if you don’t have to go to collage and spend a whole bunch of money, then you know, that’s definitely an option,” said Smith.

Between the strong labor market and the increasing cost of college, some teens like smith are opting for shorter, cheaper, career connected pathways like franklin tech.

“And I do plan on going to a trade school and furthering my education in the auto field,” he added.

Another non-college option for young people is to get specialized, short-term training for several different occupations, like construction and fork lift training. Those have been offered periodically through programs at Missouri Career Centers, including their location in Joplin.