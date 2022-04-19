JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local utility customers now have an online option to find out about water issues in their area.

Missouri American Water has launched two new interactive maps. One details all planned system upgrades, like replacing aging pipes. But you can also find out about emergency outages, like a nearby water main break.

“Both of these tools are designed to be self service so that our customer doesn’t have to pick up the phone, make a phone call. Customer service centers are still struggling a bit through effects of the pandemic with staffing – so this is a way our customers can get answers we field quickly,” said Christie Barnhart, Missouri American Water.

You can access their website by following this link here.