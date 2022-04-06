JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri American Water has launched a new program that will expand access to clean drinking water.

The “Hydration Station Grant Program” is for select nonprofits and public institutions — such as schools, parks, and community centers. The grants will help them purchase water bottle refilling stations and drinking fountains for indoor and outdoor use.

“We try to look at things that can ultimately make a positive impact on the environment, and with the Hydration Station bottle filling program, not only are we showing people that access to clean drinking water is important, but we’re also helping to eliminate the huge problem that we’re seeing with the plastic bottles,” said Christie Barnhart, Missouri American Water.

To be eligible, applicants must receive their tap water service from the company.

And, applicants can start the process online by following this link.

The deadline is May 13th.