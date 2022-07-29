JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri American Water Company celebrates the completion of a multi-million dollar system upgrade.

A ribbon cutting in the Royal Heights Neighborhood of Joplin marks the end of a $5 million project.

Four and a half miles of water main were upgraded from the two-inch pipe first laid in the 1940s and 50s. The new eight-inch pipe will help improve home water service for residents and much more.

“They will see more supply, probably a little better pressure and volume, but mostly the part that they’ll see is that they have fire hydrants in their neighborhoods now, and that fire hydrant’s able to extinguish the fires, if any,” said Matt Barnhart, Mo. American Water Co.

Company officials credit a new law allowing quicker repayment of construction costs allowing them to tackle the extensive project.

They plan to continue making about $5 million in system upgrades per year.