JOPLIN, Mo. — Area fire departments and protection districts will soon receive some financial help from Missouri American Water. The company’s annual Firefighter Grant Program is underway. Grant money of up to $1,200 will be considered to cover the costs of firefighting tools, personal protective gear, communications equipment, and training.

“This program has been going on, in total we’ve been doing it about probably 5 years. And what we do is we have all of our fire departments that we serve, we reach out to them, let them know it’s time to apply. It’s an online process. We keep it very simple, and applications are being accepted through August 31st,” said Christie Barnhart, Missouri American Water.

Last year, more than $43,000 was awarded to 37 organizations across the state.