JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is the latest local entity to benefit from a Missouri American Water grant program.

It’s one of 44 recipients in the company’s “Firefighter Grant Program.”

The department received the maximum amount possible $1,200.

The money will be used for community education about fire prevention.

It’s just another example of the positive relationship the utility has with the Joplin Fire Department.

“They’ve actually done several upgrades of water systems here in the city, which provides us a safer avenue of fighting fire if we have to in that area. And, also, for the citizens, it provides a greater protection for them,” said Gerald Ezell, JFD Chief.

“Fire protection is so important. We not only provide the water to the fire departments, that a lot of times we work with fire departments when we’re doing main replacement projects, to not only replace the pipe but upgrade the pipe to a larger size, which helps increase fire protection,” said Christie Barnhart, MAW.

The company is awarding a total of $53,000 statewide to fire departments and emergency response organizations.