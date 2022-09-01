JOPLIN, Mo. — An area gym makes a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri. JOMO Crossfit hosts an annual competition called “Midwest WodFest” at its facility in the Joplin Industrial Park.

Justin Olds is the owner of the gym and donated part of proceeds from the 9th annual event to the Club — a total of $500.

“I’ve got some close relationships here, we believe in what they do for the Joplin community and they’ve always helped us with our event and we’ve used some of their resources, so we thought as whoever we’re gonna start giving back to why want all the money to stay locally, why not start here,” said Justin Olds, Owner, Jomo Crossfit.

The donation will go towards funding for the Club’s After School Program.