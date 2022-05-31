JOPLIN, Mo. — An area health system has made it easy for employees to donate their time and talents when not on the job.

As part of Mercy’s 125th year of service in Joplin, employees are committing to doing 125 acts of kindness.

The health system invited several area non-profits to gather inside the hospital to give employees some options when it comes to helping their community.

“It gives a chance for these organizations to showcase the good work they do in our community and then also just lets our co-workers know here’s how I can work and volunteer my time,” said Aaron Lewis, Mercy Dir., of Community Health and Access.

There are more than 40,000 Mercy employees serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri.