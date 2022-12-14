JOPLIN, Mo. — A fixture in Joplin’s “Mercy Park” has received another much-needed touch-up.

Weather conditions last year caused some of the tiles on both sides of the “Butterfly Mural” to crumble and fall off.

The same thing happened a couple of years ago. Today, work was done to fix it again.

“Grouting what was damaged. We had to take the whole thing down, we had to clean all the tiles off, and we had to put it back up. Now we get to grout it, seal it in so it’s set,” said Karen Sanginetti, Ken Slankard Construction.

What’s it like having to redo all of this work?

“I love it. I think it’s great. It’s probably not alright for the community, because they come and it’s, there’s nothing here and they wonder oh my god it’s gone, but it’s not. We’re workin’ on it. We’re gettin’ it back up. We want the people to see it. It’s wonderful,” said Sanginetti.

The new tiles were made in, and sent from, Spain.