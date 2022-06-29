JOPLIN, Mo. — Before spending several years in school and thousands of dollars on an education, you might want to make sure what you plan to do for a living is really the right thing for you. That’s why a group of teenagers was in an area hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Although it had to be postponed because of covid the last two years, the annual MASH Camp for area high school students was back on again this year.

This is actually day two of the MASH Camp. Tuesday, students were on the campus of KCU. Wednesday, Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Angela Kennedy says the tradition of the camp dates back to the days of the old St. John’s Medical Hospital which was destroyed by the May 22nd, 2011 Joplin tornado.

“To introduce the students to healthcare in various different forms. These are students who have an interest in healthcare, and they’re now 9th through 12 graders so they’ll have this time to make a decision about what they want to do post-high school,” said Angela Kennedy, Medical Education Coordinator, Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Sheraz Anis is a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson and says he plans on following in his father’s footsteps into healthcare, but as a dentist instead of a physician.

“I think it’s been great. You know, we’ve learned so much about how much our essential healthcare workers do for our society, and without them, we’d be lost. They do so much and I never realized how much work actually goes into running the hospitals from the doctors to the people who work on the electrical in the basement,” said Anis.

“I’ve had a couple of family members in the healthcare, medical field, and I’ve just always looked up to them,” said Madelyn Kennedy, MASH Camp Participant.

Carthage High School sophomore Madelyn Kennedy says mash camp sealed the deal for her.

“The more that I see of the hospital and all these people do, it just makes me want to go into healthcare. Like, I’ve always wanted to but now this is for sure what I want to do,” she said.