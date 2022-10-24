JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s time for a family friendly spooktacular treat in Joplin this weekend!

Mercy Hospital Joplin is hosting a daytime trick-or-treating event on Saturday, October 29th from 2-4 p.m.

Their Facebook event page says: “Families are welcome to trick or treat for candy at booths set up by various hospital departments along the walking trail circling the hospital. Please wear family-friendly costumes, nothing scary or gory…“

The trail is wheelchair-accessible and parking is encouraged on the clinic side of the hospital.