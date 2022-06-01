JOPLIN, Mo. — A local hospital has stepped up to help some non-human patients.

Mercy Hospital Joplin has donated gauze, peroxide, rubbing alcohol and syringes to the Joplin Humane Society. The supplies will be used for the animals being cared for in the shelter’s clinic.

“its really important to have not just food and stuff donated to the shelter but medical supplies and cleaning supplies. Because there is a lot of animals that have a lot of different needs and it helps us keep our overhead costs down when those supplies are donated as well,” said Tianna Fischer, Shelter Services Manager.

The shelter is always in need of cleaning and medical supplies.

Items can be dropped off during regular business hours.