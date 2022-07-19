Meeting will take place at the Joplin Avenue Coffee Company, July 20th from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Joplin, Mo. — A public meeting is set to take place Wednesday (7/20) for Joplin residents to discuss “Proposition Public Safety.”

The city of Joplin is inviting people to learn more about the initiative during a public meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 20th at the Joplin Avenue Coffee Company (506 South Joplin Avenue).

Attendees can talk with Joplin Police Chief, Sloan Rowland and Joplin Fire Chief, Gerald Ezell, along with members of the “Citizens Committee for Proposition Public Safety” and other City officials about the ballot question.

The meeting will provide the opportunity for citizens to ask questions about the proposal before voting on August 2nd.

Informational handouts will also be provided during the meeting.

Proposition Public Safety is an effort to improve funding for police and fire services within the community, which Joplin city officials said will help offer stability and consistency for these departments, ultimately providing a S.A.F.E.R. Joplin.

According to city officials, committee members are using the acronym S.A.F.E.R. to help explain the proposition, identifying it as focusing on the following key elements it addresses: Safer, Accountable, Financial, Economic Development, Recruitment and Retention.

The proposition on the August 2nd ballot will ask voters to approve a property tax of one dollar per $100 dollars of assessed value for real estate and personal property.

If the proposition is passed, it would allow more funding for the Joplin Police and Fire Departments.